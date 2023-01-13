Promoted by the FIGC, a memorial mass was held in Rome in the church of Santa Teresa del Gesù Bambino in memory of Gianluca Vialli, who passed away in recent days in London due to cancer. Present were his friend and lifelong companion Roberto Mancini, the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, that of Coni Giovanni Malagò, but also players of the national team, from Ciro Immobile to Leonardo Bonucci, and coaches, such as Gigi Di Biagio and Marcello Lippi. “I spoke to Gravina – declared Giovanni Malagò – and we would like to name the pitch of the Giulio Onesti Olympic training center after him, where the national team prepared for the European Championships. He was a great footballer but also a legacy for all of us”.

by Francesco Giovannetti



01:48