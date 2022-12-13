National football team: Vialli’s announcement

“At the end of a long and difficult ‘negotiation’ with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments”.

This is how Gianluca Vialli, head of delegation of the Italian national football team, announced today to the FIGC his absence on the occasion of the next matches of the Azzurri, expected in 2023 from the start of the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship.

“The goal – continues Vialli – is to use all my psycho-physical energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, in order to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you. hug”.

Gianluca Vialli stops to heal himself

“Gianluca – commented the federal president Gabriele Gravina – is an absolute protagonist of the Italian national team and will be in the future as well. Thanks to his extraordinary fortitude, to the Azzurro and to the affection of the whole federal family, I am convinced he will be back soon. He can count on each of us, because we are a team, on and off the pitch.”

