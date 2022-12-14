Rome – “At the end of a long and difficult “negotiation” with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments”. Gianluca Vialli this is how he announced his absence to the FIGC for the next matches of the national team: the former Sampdoria center forward temporarily abandons the position of head of delegation of the blue selection led by coach Roberto Mancini.

“The goal – continues Vialli – is to use all my psycho-physical energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, in order to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you. hug”.

“Gianluca – commented the federal president Gabriele Gravina – is an absolute protagonist of the Italian national team and will also be in the future. Thanks to his extraordinary fortitude, to the Azzurro and to the affection of the whole federal family I am convinced he will return soon . He can count on each of us, because we are a teamon and off the pitch.”