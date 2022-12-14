“At the end of a long and difficult `negotiation´ with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments”. Azzurri head of delegation Gianluca Vialli announced today to the FIGC the his absence on the occasion of the next national team matches, expected in 2023 from the start of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. “The goal – continues Vialli – is to use all my psycho-physical energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, in order to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you.