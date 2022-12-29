Genoa – Waiting for news on the health conditions of Gianluca Vialli, the world of football and its fans, primarily those of Sampdoria, support the former striker with great affectionstill grappling with the fight against pancreatic cancer that struck him in 2017.

Before Christmas, on the days of greatest concern for Vialli’s state of health, A banner of the Sampdoria Club of England appeared in front of the Royal Marsden Hospital in London where the former blucerchiato center forward is hospitalized: “Come on Luke!”. The same group also wrote words of encouragement on their Facebook pages: “Come on Gianluca! All the fans of the Sampdoria Club of England are with you. We love you and we adore you!”.

There are also many colleagues from the world of football who have written messages of affection for Vialli in recent days. Among the most touching one published by Walter Zenga on Instagrama photo that shows a handshake between Spider-Man and Gianluca, roommates at the time of the national team: “Come on Luca. I’ll shake your hand like we did in the national team. Always united”.