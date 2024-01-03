Gianluca Vialli, the moving memory of his brother Nino: “He wanted to stop suffering. He awaited the end with impatience”

Nino Vialli recounted the last days of life of his brother Gianluca, who died on January 6, 2023: “It's a continuous memory. Also because, in the last few years, since I moved to Thailand, I've experienced Luca very little. We spoke by phone. Often, after she discovered the disease, she would not respond to mesometimes not even to messages, I think out of embarrassment that I asked him 'How are you?'. He made himself heard when he was feeling really good, otherwise he denied himself a little“, the words to Corriere della Sera.

“He was aware that the end was approaching, he awaited it impatiently, he wanted to stop suffering, to stop fighting. It wasn't like him, but the illness had lasted too long. It was done his way. When we got to the room, she told us: 'Don't worry: if I want something, I'll ask you.' On December 27-28 you cheered us up: 'You are the ideal companions, you are here, I know you are there' – the story of Gianluca Vialli's brother – I think the suffering was too much. He dozed off more and more frequently and woke up little and we were only able to stay close to him. We were all there when he passed away.”

