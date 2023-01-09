Vialli, the former Juve masseur Remino: “He never paid at the Autogrill, he always left the bill to me…”

Tuttosport interview the first masseur of Gianluca Vialli at the Juventus, Valerio Remino. He took care of the muscles of the Cremonese champion for his first two years at Juventus, helping him to enter the black and white world and overcome the physical difficulties that had held him back until the arrival of the coach Marcello Lippi.

“Before his arrival, I took part in a course with all the insiders of Serie A. I remember that the doctors and masseurs of the samp of that time they told me that I had to get my salary increased by Boniperti why follow Gianluca it wasn’t easy since he was a perfectionist. But they hadn’t told me how much and how he was joking… ”.

And Remino tells: “He made me all sorts of colors. When we left or came back from a bus trip, which back then didn’t have all the comforts they do now, we stopped at the autogrill to go to the bathroom, have a coffee, eat something. The strangeness came when we went up. The autogrill managers were clamoring, with all of us already seated, who the masseur was. And I already understood. I had to go down and pay my bill Vialli because he at the cashier said he would pay the Juventus masseur. A habit. And he laughed. And the money didn’t always come back!. But the expense was so minimal”.

“When we left, Vialli he always arrived late, he made himself wait”, he continues Remino. “And when we got back he was the last one to get on the bus. Since he did it in the last European Championships too, I think it was superstitious. But at the time I didn’t know it and I had to go and look for him. And he said to me: what do you want ”.

But that is not all. Former massage therapist Juve go into even more detail. “September 5, 1993: during the match Rome-Juventus leaning his left foot badly on the ground to kick with the right he felt a bone crack. He didn’t score but from the ground he called the attention of his teammates looking for help. And he loudly he yelled at them to call ‘Remi’ right away. Referee Beschin immediately asked who this ‘Remi’ was and Antonio Conte told him it was the masseur. I entered the field and Gianluca he told me he broke his fifth metatarsal. I answered him with a question: ‘Are you a footballer or a radiologist?’.

He replied that for a few months he would have been injured on a sailing boat off the coast of Portofino. I carried him off the pitch on my shoulders. During the transport he whispered in my ear: Remi don’t slip, otherwise besides me and Baggio that we missed a penalty each, you too will look like shit in front of 65,000 spectators. Even in difficult moments she joked and got me in the way. By the way: he had really fractured his metatarsal”.

The latest gift from Gianluca Vialli to his “brother” Roberto Mancini

Republic revealed a backstory related to Gianluca Vialli And Robert Mancini: “Gianluca Vialli’s last gift to Roberto Mancini was for his birthday. Roberto turned 58: on November 27, the day of the presentation, in Genoa, of the docufilm “The summer” on the Scudetto Sampdoriawith all veterans.

So, when a mutual friend had reminded Gianluca of the special date, he had immediately thought of the surprise: “Then we have to call the New Trolls”. After the vicissitudes of the group so loved by Gianluca and Roberto and after the disappearance in July 2022 of the leader of the complex, Vittorio De Scalzi, his brother Aldo has not stopped proposing its successes with his company, if it happens.

It happened precisely on November 27th. Left-handed he was very excited. Gianluca he had left almost secretly, with wet eyes, while the notes of his favorite song were playing for his endless karaoke in via XX Settembre, the gentle stroll of the Genoese. “That caress of the evening” he sang it well, then there was a discussion about the high note.

But that evening he hadn’t reached the high notes, he had stopped to caress Roberto: too tired, already debilitated by the illness. It was the last farewell to the companions of the warm season. He already knew it and the next morning he had sent a message in the chat: “Sorry if I left early”.

Cremona prepares the last farewell to Gianluca Vialli. Awaiting the mass in suffrage

Today, Monday 9 January, the suffrage mass of Gianluca Vialli. “I was contacted by the family, by the mother of Vialli“, says Don Pierluigi, underlining that it is not the funeral of the champion, which will be celebrated privately in London, but a memorial function during the usual afternoon mass. The mayor Gianluca Galimberti, with an ordinance signed in these hours, has also called for city mourning. The funeral will also take place today in London, but in a strictly private form, so the family has not confirmed the place and time of the funeral.

