“Three weeks ago we were together in Genoa, he had raised the white flag: he was watching us from afar, we understood that he wanted to leave”. He tells Adnkronos Beppe Dossena, recalling the last time he saw Gianluca Vialli. “He walked badly, moved badly, now I understand that he was making the last effort. What hurts me is that he suffered before leaving us, like Paolo Rossi. He, like Paolo, like Sinisa: I am convinced that that passage has reassured them all and that they no longer suffer, sadness remains on earth as it should be”. And as a player, he finally adds, “a generous striker, who thinks first of the team and then of himself, is hard to find at that level”.