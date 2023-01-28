Death Vialli, Alberto Di Chiara: “The sodas had a strange color …”

The controversy around the death Of Gianluca Vialliespecially for the association made with the use and abuse of doping substances by the players. Many of the former Juventus player’s companions who have had their say on the case, and who have shown greater or lesser concern for the case, among all Dino Baggio.

In fact, his words regarding doping caused a sensation and are going around the world, finding support in the stories of other footballers of those times, from the Romanian Florin Raducioiu, who in those years played in Italy with various clubs, to Massimo Brambati, former defender of Bari and Turin.

Death of football players, Alberto Di Chiara: “There is no correlation between Vialli’s death and doping”

Now it’s time to Albert DiChiara, who from 1980 to 1997 played for Roma, Lecce, Fiorentina and Parma. Precisely in Emilia, in the golden years of the yellow and blue club, he shared the locker room with Dino Baggioand puts the hands straight ahead: “Beyond friendship, I don’t know what his concern wasbut I don’t think there is a correlation between doping and Vialli’s death because there is no scientific evidence. There were products not performance-enhancing drugs, that’s what they told us, and we certainly couldn’t subject them to analysis. Unfortunately then in life anything can happen, but it seems to me that deaths related to football players may be due to fatality”.

The former Parma player adds: “If Dino then had this experience and saw these things, I fully respect his reflections, but combining them with Vialli’s death seems out of place”. He explains: “Perhaps because 30-40 years ago there were some drinks with strange colors. Maybe it was Enervit, I don’t know, that’s what they told us. Maybe I was even lucky, but If there’s any evidence let’s get it out. I played in Parma and I never had suspicions or sensations, never saw someone secretly inject things. This has never happened to me And I don’t think it ever happened.”

