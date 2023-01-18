Dead Vialli, the former player of Juve and Parma: “Today the doctors tell me that I can rest easy”

The death of Gianluca Vialli back to the fore in the media circle. As well as the statements of the former Parma and Juventus midfielder, Dino Baggio, as well as colleague and historical friend of the former head of delegation of the national team. At the heart of the matter: the use of drugs in football. “ We should go back to what we took in those periods, investigate. I don’t know if it’s due to this but doping has always been there, we need to see if certain supplements are good for you or not ”, he admitted yesterday Dino Baggio in an interview with La7, not hiding a certain “fear” about the practices adopted in the past. Today, however, the 1994 world vice-champion with Arrigo Sacchi’s national team returned to talk about the theme and his doubts about the long-term effect of supplements hired over the years by football players, adjusting the shot for a moment.

In an interview with Rai News 24 In fact, Dino Baggio declared: “Given that we have never taken doping substancesthat we carried out anti-doping controls every three days and that we footballers never had the doubt of taking strange substances, we need to see if those completely lawful supplements we took could have created problems over time. Today the doctors tell me that I can rest assured: I read an interview of Dr Maurice Vernier of the FIGC of the Veneto who says that I can be calm because there is no scientific foundation that can connect the onset of tumors with the abuse of supplements. This is good news for me.”

Baggio he then stressed that no footballer in recent years has never had any doubts about substances which were administered to him by the clubs. “No doubt because we had a doctor, then there were three games a week and there was the doping controlso we couldn’t take weird stuff, but only legal supplements“, specified the former midfielder, even if “it would be nice to know” if these substances have not caused damage in the long run.

Death Vialli, Baggio: “Today there is much more knowledge of natural products”

The former champion had also talked about pesticides and substances used on football fields which, breathed for years by the players, worried him. “Today they are no longer used and we have improved a lot from this point of view, there is much more knowledge of everything and this leads you to feel more serene. Today there is much more knowledge than 30 years ago”, continued Baggio .

Going back to talking about the players of his generation, he underlines that “many players are fineothers had problems then there should be scientific evidenceFind out if the legal products you have been taking can cause problems over time. It may be that they do not cause anything: good! And today’s interview with the doctor cheers me up and makes me feel more serene,” he added. According to Baggio, today the situation is very different from thirty years ago: “Today there is much more knowledge about natural products as well that can be used safely without causing problems, I think that today the doctors and the players themselves are much more prepared for everything. The important thing is to continue to carry out checks”, concluded Baggio.

Death Vialli, Sabatini: “Many players died of doping, the suspicions are justifiable”

To speak on the subject today also the sports manager and former footballer Walter Sabatini. “Do you notice the damage afterwards? I’ve been there too when I was 18 or 20, the doctors used to give you shots and I didn’t know what you were injecting. And the risk is insisted on for all, apart from someone who wanted the information. the I had two punctures punctually before the game without ever asking a question, I trusted the doctors. For now I’ve been lucky and I don’t have such a negative feedback at the moment. Let’s say it was the practice, “he revealed to La Presse.

“The supplements have now become more refined, evolved and controlled. Like everyone, I’m puzzled but Gianluca at this moment I would leave him alone, I’m sorry to involve a boy who died 10 days ago. I don’t think there is doping in football, some doctors resort to supplements. But he is always a quantity problemis the one that is forced ”, concluded the sports manager.

