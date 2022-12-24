His sister Mila, his wife and daughters will be next to Gianluca. Among others, the wishes of the former Chelsea, Milan and Napoli midfielder
Another message of solidarity and support, a few hours before Christmas. Gianluca Vialli is not left alone by friends and loved ones. His sister Mila joined him in London and will spend the day with him on the 25th. She will be the one to “represent” the family, naturally together with his wife Catheryn and daughters Olivia and Sofia. The parents and other siblings, on the other hand, will remain in Cremona, connected by telephone with their loved one who is going through a delicate moment due to the return of pancreatic cancer that has been tormenting him since 2017. It is a Christmas of suffering for Gianluca, grappling with the pain and with a debilitated physique, but he has no desire to give up. He confirmed it with the determination with which he responds to therapy. His former fans are on his side, but so are his former teammates and former players.
FROM THE GOOD
After Terry, Zona, Wise, Cudicini and Percassi, it was the turn of Samuele Dalla Bona to make his closeness felt to the former coach who wanted him at Chelsea: “He saw me at the Under 16 European Championship in Scotland – he told the Gazzetta -, he spoke to me and told me that he was looking for strong young players for Chelsea Naturally he convinced me in an instant… He made me debut in the Champions League against Feyenoord and whose shirt I still keep from that match… I didn’t know anything about his worsening situation and how Everyone who loves him wishes each other, I hope he’s better. Gianluca was a lion, but also very nice. I hope he can get out of it”. The same hope of all football enthusiasts and “lucavialli” fans.
December 24th – 6.54pm
