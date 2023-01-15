the memory

Chelsea honored Gianluca Vialli in a moving way: at the first home Premier League match since the death of the former striker and coach of the London club, which took place last January 6, two large banners were displayed in the stands of Stamford Bridge which reproduced the verses of the choir dedicated to the Italian footballer by Chelsea fans. The first in blue (“When the ball goes into the back of the net at Old Trafford”), the second with the background of the Italian flag: “When his goals light up the sky, there’s a tear in my eye”. Before kick-off for the match against Crystal Palace, which the home side won 1-0, in midfield, along with the team’s current players, there were many former players: among others Carlo Cudicini, John Terry, Albert Ferrer, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes, Jody Morris and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.



