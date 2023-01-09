Vialli, Bettega’s moved greeting: “My best memory? I’m keeping it for myself”
The ex-Juventus manager Roberto Bettega, in Cremona for the memorial mass to say goodbye to Gianluca Vialli, wanted to remember him like this: “It would be easy to talk about football and sports. I prefer to remember the boy first, then the man, because then it is the person we miss, who has gone away”.
#Vialli #Bettegas #moved #greeting #memory #keeping #Video #Gazzetta.it
Shakira announced a new song: Direct dart towards Piqué?
Welcome You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply