“Gianluca Vialli” becomes a registered trademark: his wife’s initiative

«Gianluca Vialli» becomes a brand. Cathryn White Cooper, widow of the former striker of Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian national team as well as head of delegation in the winning expedition to the 2021 European Championships, filed the application to register with the Uibm (the Italian Patent and Trademark Office) on 4 December demand for a series of product categories ranging from illustrations, animated drawings, games, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), clothing and sports services, but also for non-downloadable publishing services and for the hosting of sporting events for charitable purposes. Adnkronos reports this.

Vialli and Mihajlovic, the memory of the two champions at the football gala

In the past few hours Gianluca Vialli, who died on 6 January 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was remembered together with Sinisa Mihajlovic, passed away a few weeks earlier (16 December 2022) due to leukemia, during the football Grand Gala. The audience gave a long and moving applause to the two champions. Cremona, the city where Vialli was born, remembered him by setting up some streets in the center with lights featuring Gianluca’s phrases.

Vialli, Sky’s tribute to the former Italy, Sampdoria and Juventus striker

Meanwhile, Vialli will be remembered on Sky right now. From Friday 8 December (at 7pm on Sky Sport Uno and at 10.30pm on Sky Sport Calcio), the memory of an unforgettable event in the history of Sport and Sky with The Sunday Man: Gianluca Vialli – I confess that I have lived. Giorgio Porrà talks about the man, the champion, in his most intimate dimension. A life of challenges and smiles, of triumphs and lessons, that of Gianluca. A life, in its final portion, the hardest, revealed itself to be a masterpiece of dignity. «When I think of Gianluca, tears come to my eyes but I smile at his joy», confessed Paolo Di Canio during the presentation of Sky productions for the Christmas period. Which recalls an episode: «he had come for a weekend at my relais in Piedmont with his wife. After finishing dinner, he passed by the table where I was with two friends and said to us: “Please, wait for me, don’t go away”. He took Cathryn to her room, stayed with her for 40 minutes, then came down and we stayed chatting until three in the morning. He was curious about everything, he asked questions more than talking about himself. For me he has always been a source of inspiration on the essence of life, on the behavior and elegance to have in a work group.”

«Luca’s death always brings new tears. It is a grief that is impossible to process. He was a truly special human being. The last five years of his life were a masterpiece of dignity. He landed in the nocturnal side of existence which he traversed vertically, like Sinisa Mihajlovic”, Porrà’s words. The journalist describes Vialli as a footballer and man with beautiful words: «he was a formidable center forward who scored goals that resembled him, cheerful and shameless goals».

«I decided to title this episode after Luca, with whom I was lucky enough to work for fifteen years», explains Porrà, «I confess that I have experienced, like the memoirs of Pablo Neruda, whose fiftieth anniversary of death this year marks. I did it because Luca lived really intensely until his last breath, he tried to take everything in.”

Vialli and Mancini, the embrace after the victory at the European Championships (IPA photo)



Everyone remembers Vialli’s emotional embrace with Mancini at the end of the final won at the European Championships. «Luca and Roberto were like brothers. In that embrace there was a life spent together, shared joys, as well as sorrows. The European Cup final Sampdoria lost to Barcelona comes to mind. Luca then managed to win the Champions League with Juventus, which was probably the pinnacle of his career.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

