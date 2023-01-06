Two days before the 2021 European Championship final – then won on penalties over England at Wembley – Gianluca Vialli, head of delegation of the national team, speaks to the whole team in the technical center of Coverciano, managing to overcome the tears. And he reads an excerpt from a speech by US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “The Man in the Arena.” Touching words that have been returned to us by the documentary Blue Dream, which Rai dedicated to the success of the national team. Here is the text:

The honor belongs to the man in the arena. The man whose face is marked by dust, sweat and blood. The man who fights courageously, who repeatedly makes mistakes, knowing that there is no undertaking worthy of the name that is free from errors and failings. The man who dedicates all of himself to achieving a goal, who knows how to be enthusiastic and commit himself to the end and that it is spent for a just cause. The man who, when things go well, finally knows the triumph of great conquests and who, when things go wrong, he falls knowing he dared.



