The Ministry of Defense stated, in a note sent to the Power 360, that the purchase of 35,000 units of Viagra is intended to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. According to the government, “Armed Forces’ procurement processes are transparent and comply with constitutional principles”.

The acquisition of the drug was initially compiled and disclosed by deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO). Data from the Transparency portal and from the government’s price panel indicate that the Forces approved auctions –a form of bidding created by law 10,520 of 2002– to buy 35,320 pills of the drug that usually treats erectile dysfunction, in addition to pulmonary pathology.

“The acquisition of sildenafil aims to treat patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). This drug is recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for the treatment of PAH. For the time being, the Armed Forces procurement processes are transparent and comply with constitutional principles”, declared the ministry.

THE Power 360 also contacted the Brazilian Air Force, the Navy and the Army to comment on the intention to acquire the drug. The Air Force was the only one that did not return the request for comment.

The Navy responded, as did the ministry, that the acquisition is due to patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

“It is a serious and progressive disease that can lead to death. The association of drugs for PAH has been researched since the 1990s, being ratified, according to the latest world guidelines”, wrote the naval force’s communications office.

The Army reinforced that the bidding processes and purchase of medicines “follow the legal precepts provided” and said that the Army Health System serves more than 700,000 people.

“Hospitals, especially those that have Intensive Care Units / Coronary Care Units, are expected to have minutes of the Price Registration System (SRP) with said drug”wrote the ground force in a note.

Most of the medicines are destined for the Navy, with more than 28,000 pills. The Army is left with 5,000 and the Air Force with 2,000.

Federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) presented a request in which he asks the Ministry of Defense for explanations about the sildenafil purchase processes. According to the congressman, 8 approved trading sessions were identified in 2020 and 2021 and still in force in 2022.

“We need to understand why the Bolsonaro government is spending public money to buy Viagra and in such a high amount. Health facilities across the country often face shortages of medicines to treat patients with chronic diseases, such as insulin, and the Armed Forces receive thousands of Viagra pills,” wrote the deputy in a text sent to journalists.

Also according to data from the Transparency portal and the government’s price panel, evidence indicates that there was an overpricing of 143% in medicines.

Here's the intact of the request filed by the PSB deputy.

In purchasing processes, Viagra appears under the generic name Sildenafil. In all, 28,320 pills were destined for the Navy, 5,000 for the Army and 2,000 for the Air Force. The trading sessions were approved in 2020 and are still in effect.

The date of one of the purchases for the Navy is April 7, 2021, with a record of 15,120 pills of 25 mg. However, in the purchase that served the Army on April 14, 2021, each pill cost R$1.50.