Viafirma company, which offers technological solutions of digital signature and electronic authentication, celebrates its 25 anniversary overcoming the milestone of more than 500 million rubrics made with their tools and systems. Founded in Seville in 2000, has helped 2,700 clients from 20 countries To expedite their processes, backed by a large team of professionals from their headquarters in Spain, the Dominican Republic and Colombia. More than 50 companies have decided to be partners To expand catalog incorporating its products, with the motto ‘The Universal Signature’ and the challenge of the compatibility of its products with any operating system or device.

With headquarters in Tomares, (Seville) and offices in the Dominican Republic and Colombia, it reached last year 4 million billing and incorporated to 797 new customersan increase of 11.62% compared to the increase achieved in 2023, when it added 714 new customers.

Among the most significant viafirma clients are the Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC), of Dominican Republic; OCCASPLUSNetwork of concessionaires in Spain in second -hand cars, occasion and semi -new; The Spanish RadioTelevision Corporation (RTVE); the General Directorate of Internal Taxes of the Government of the Dominican Republic, which is the state agency responsible for collecting and managing the main taxes and fees established in that country; either More supermarketsBusiness Group with 5,000 jobs in Andalusia and Extremadura.

A quarter of a century

Viafirma was born in 2000 founded by Antonio Cabrera to provide advanced digital services to public administrations and facilitate citizens to management of procedures, taxes and resources. He undertook from him 2002 its dynamics of internationalizationespecially in Latin America. In the Dominican Republic, where it operates under the brand Avansiin 2006 it managed to be recognized as the first certification authority in the country.

In 2010 he launched the first Electronic signature app for iOS and Android In the market worldwide, subsequently adding the support to mobile readers to sign with the electronic ID. He received the Inise 2012granted by the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE, Government of Spain), to the best security solution for its recognized mobile electronic signature system with electronic DNI.

In 2016 he received the Excellence seal of the European Commission With his project Invoice Cloud Market.

Colombia

In Colombia It has also materialized relevant innovations. In 2017, the first advanced digitized signature solution began to be applied for a Commercial network of more than 5,000 customer service pointswhich later incorporated the biometric firm and the validation of fingerprint in the formalization of policies as electronic evidence of the process.

It is accredited since 2018 by the Government of Spain as Innovative SME company and achieved in 2019 the status of qualified provider of electronic confidence services of the Government of Spain, with the capacity to act throughout the European territory, thus becoming the first company of Andalusia to achieve this accreditation.

Its R&D -based methodology has been reflected through projects such as Vicarius Fidelisfor Segura multidispositive platform of centralized delegate firm for administrative managers, which was selected and supported by the Industrial Technological Development Center (CDTI); and how Viafirma Documentsproject supported by the European Union from the Horizon 2020 program, with the aim of innovating in a biometric digital solution for secure and universal manuscript signature.

The act of commemoration of the 25th anniversary will take place on February 26, gathering in the mushrooms of Seville to managers and workers, representatives of public administrations and private corporations of Spain and of Latin American countries.