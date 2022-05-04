Genoa – On the one hand, the college that will judge the defendants for the collapse of the Morandi bridge and the death of 43 people that takes shape and is formed in view of the first hearing scheduled for 7 July. On the other the bis investigation into the fakes relationships and the lack of maintenance of viaducts, tunnels and architectural barriers which goes towards the conclusion and reveals, for the first time with the setting of the hearing for the admission of wiretapping, how 56 suspects are at risk of ending up in the bar.

