If you drive on the A16 near Rotterdam, you have probably already seen that they are building a new viaduct there. At least, that’s what they were doing, because the construction has now turned into a demolition. Indeed, the viaduct must be broken before it is even finished.

A construction error has been discovered, reports the AD. And because of that, the lot has to be demolished before the building was finished. Rijkswaterstaat cannot yet say what exactly is wrong, but the fact is that the viaduct is seriously wrong.

Demolition viaduct is a ‘setback’

RWS calls the demolition of the viaduct ‘a setback’. One that will cost a lot of money, because setbacks in road construction always do. Moreover, it is a hell of a job to build this viaduct at all, because of its location.

The thing was built while traffic on the A16 just drove through. As a result, a special construction had to be devised to get the viaduct over the road. And getting the building materials in the right place is also very difficult.

And if you thought that we had already mentioned the misery with Rotterdam viaducts, think again. That’s not the case. Another viaduct, over the Hoofdweg, must also be demolished.

Construction flaws have also been discovered therein. They have been there for 60 years now. But a mistake is a mistake, so that viaduct must also be replaced. When they will do that is not known, but they are busy now, so let them do it quickly.

