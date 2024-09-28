“I wanted to find out what it feels like to kill.” These are the words that, according to the Gazzetta di Mantuahe would have pronounced in front of the policein a sort of confession, the 17-year-old accused of having killed in a premeditated manner last September 19th in the garage of his home in Viadana, Maria Campai42 year old Romanian woman contacted on a dating chatand then hiding his body in the garden of a nearby uninhabited house. The boy showed no sign of repentance. A martial arts enthusiast, he killed the victim with his bare hands, first researching online several times on how to do it.



THE YELLOW Viadana, 42 year old killed by a 17 year old she met online. The woman’s sister: “The killer? I didn’t know his age” FILIPPO FIORINI 27 September 2024

The matter is still to be clarified, although the contours become more and more defined. AND outline a mature date on a dating site that ended in tragedy. Maria Campai, the 42-year-old Romanian national found dead under a tree, in the garden of an abandoned house, and almost certainly killed in a garage by her alleged murderera 17 year old born in Italy and of foreign citizenship, they met on the internet and then decided to meet in Viadana (Mantua), where the boy lives. Perhaps a friendship had developed between them.

From what has been reconstructed by the Carabinieri of the Mantua Investigative Unit and by colleagues from the Viadana station through the examination of the city video surveillance footage and numerous testimonies, most notably that of the victim’s sister, Roxanathe two were last seen walking away together on Thursday evening 19 September. It was her sister who said she had accompanied Maria by car from Parma, where they both lived, to Viadana to meet a man: «It’s for a job interview» she implied. When they arrived in the center of the municipality of 20 thousand inhabitants, waiting for Maria was «a man perhaps 28/30 years old – Roxana later said – but in the darkness I confused his age. It was indeed the young 17 year old. I saw him again yesterday while, with a man, he was going first to the pharmacy and then to the Viadana barracks. It was him.”

Together they left Via Monteverdi, where the appointment had been made, and since then there has been no news of Maria. And it was his sister, suspicious of his silence, who reported his disappearance to the police the following day. Late Thursday morning the tragic epilogue. After seven days of searches by the police and appeals also on TV and with posters posted throughout the country, the body of the 42-year-old was found by the police in the garden of an abandoned house, covered by foliage, a short distance away. where the appointment was madenext to the condominium where the young man, a student in a technical institute, lives with his family, father, mother and two sisters.

“A good boy” they say in the town, the investigators, rummaging through his devices seized from his house, found a lot of research relating to the mixed martial arts of which he was an enthusiast. And right in the garage owned by the family, now under seizure, Maria and the boy they would have separated. What then happened is not clear in all its details. “He is collaborating” say the investigators of the 17-year-old accused of premeditated voluntary murder and concealment of a corpse, now locked up in the Beccaria prison in Milan awaiting the validation of the precautionary measure by the Gup and the interrogation of the guarantors. While his father defends him: «I don’t believe it – he said yesterday in front of the cameras – I don’t think a 17 year old boy can do all this alone. But if this was the case, I apologize to the victim’s family.”

The only certain thing is that the young man, after having struck Maria on the head with an object and then suffocated her (on a first external examination of the body there are no wounds, neither from cutting nor from shooting) he tried to hide the body. The crime, therefore, should have been committed on the same evening as the meeting and inside the garage. The young man then moved the body until he reached the garden of the house, separated from the area of ​​his condominium by a high hedge.

THEThe Parma RIS will arrive at the crime scene on Monday for further and decisive investigationswhile on the same day the magistrate of the Brescia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office will entrust the task of carrying out the autopsy on Maria’s body.