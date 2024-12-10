The witness confesses before the judge investigating the attorney general that “the context” in which the boss and subordinate were examining a cell phone caught his attention.



12/10/2024



Updated at 11:55 a.m.





The prosecutor of the Supreme Court Salvador Viada confirmed this Tuesday before the judge investigating Álvaro García Ortiz for revealing secrets that on October 30, in the middle of the UCO search in the attorney general’s office, he saw the accused…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only