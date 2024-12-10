The witness confesses before the judge investigating the attorney general that “the context” in which the boss and subordinate were examining a cell phone caught his attention.
The prosecutor of the Supreme Court Salvador Viada confirmed this Tuesday before the judge investigating Álvaro García Ortiz for revealing secrets that on October 30, in the middle of the UCO search in the attorney general’s office, he saw the accused…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Viada #García #Ortizs #meeting #number #prosecutor #speak #person #investigation #middle #investigation
Leave a Reply