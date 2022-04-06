Here is how the viability of Rome in view of the double round of Formula E on the City Circuit of the EURscheduled for 9 and 10 April. The viability of the capital will undergo changes in the area where the sporting event will take place starting from April 3 until April 11. Below we list all the changes in traffic in the area of ​​Via Cristoforo Colombo and surroundings for the electric single-seater races of the9 and 10 April.

Viability Rome ePrix Formula E, which roads close?

Welcoming a sporting event is always a great joy, but when you organize one city ​​race there are many things to consider, one of these is the viability. In a large city like Rome it is difficult to organize everything for the best without creating inconvenience to workers and citizens who, on a daily basis, move from one end of the capital to the other using public transport or their own private vehicle.

Preparation of the Circuito EUR Roma of the first edition in the Obelisk square on via Cristoforo Colombo

In these days a mobility plan for Rome has been carried out and put into action concerning the EUR district and, these changes will improve traffic conditions despite the presence of the double Formula E race which will block access to the affected area. Below are all the changes made in force from 3 to 11 April 2022-

Changes to routes and bus lines ATAC Rome, for Formula E

The night lines nMB and nME deviate on Via Colombo from the night of March 30 to the morning of April 5 and from the night of April 11 to the morning of April 13

and deviate on Via Colombo from the night of March 30 to the morning of April 5 and from the night of April 11 to the morning of April 13 The Agriculture terminus is moved to Piazza Sturzo from the morning of April 3 to the night of April 11 (the Agriculture terminus is reactivated on the morning of April 12). The 788 terminus is instead transferred to the EUR Magliana station (Metro B).

Deviations foreseen for the closing of the circuit from 8:30 pm on April 7th to 5:30 am on April 11th.

In addition, the school service will change as follows:

Line 73 only extended school journeys are diverted from 24 March to 16 April on Europa – Beethoven – Ciro il Grande (from 3 to 11 April also limited to the terminus in piazza Luigi Sturzo)

Line 709 on 8 April only extended school journeys are limited to Piazza Sturzo and therefore do not arrive at the Istituto Massimo.

From 3 to 11 April road traffic modified with the ePrix

VIA COLOMBO CHIUSA (VIALE EUROPA – VIA DELLE TRE FONTANE)

From 8.30 pm on April 7th to 5.30 am on April 11th

from 20.30 on Thursday 7 April to 5.30 on Monday 11 April the green perimeter will be closed to vehicular traffic only;

the pedestrian ring will be passable from 5.30 to 20.30 on the Saturday of the race 9 April only by personnel with a pass or accreditation.

ALTERNATIVE ITINERARY IN DIRECTION GRA (PRIVATE TRAFFIC)

via Colombo direction GRA – Laurentina GRA – via Oceano Atlantico. For closure via Cristoforo Colombo in the EUR area: traffic diverted from via Cristoforo Colombo to via Laurentina (with new institution, turn left);

For closure via Cristoforo Colombo in the EUR area: traffic diverted from via Cristoforo Colombo to via Laurentina (with new institution, turn left); Public transport: lines 30, 714, on Val Fiorita / Egeo / Sport Primates / Tupini / Europe / Colombo. Lines 170, 791, nMB, nME on Laurentina / Tre Fontane / Handicraft / Art / Europe / Colombo.

ALTERNATIVE ITINERARY IN DIRECTION CENTER (PRIVATE TRAFFIC)

Public transport: lines 30, 170, 714, 791, nMB, nME on Europa / Arte / Artigianto / Tre Fontane / Laurentina / Colombo;

on Europa / Arte / Artigianto / Tre Fontane / Laurentina / Colombo; April 8 only ramps will be closed towards Eur at the GRA-Pontina junction (EXIT 26).

PREPARATION AND DISMANTLING OF THE CIRCUIT

From March 22 to April 7 the circuit preparation activities with consequent changes to the road network, reduction of parking and deviations for some bus lines in the area. From 24 March to 7 April it closes piazza dell’Industria.

From 5th to 14th April transfer taxi parking from piazza G. Marconi to viale Asia (corner of viale Beethoven). Additional taxi areas in piazza Giulio Pastore and viale Shakespeare. From 5.30 am of 11 April to 19 April the disassembly of the circuit.

Viabilità Roma app and useful sites to consult

All information regarding the new road system in Rome, which will change on the occasion of the double Formula E event, is contained on the website www.romamobilita.it. Or, you can download the pdf files of the following maps of the EUR zone:

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 TV schedules, how to follow the Rome ePrix

👉 Formula E 2022 calendar

👉 Formula E race results, standings and news

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK