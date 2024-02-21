How to follow the debut of this new format? Just connect on Thursday 22 February starting from 2pm on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel!

Trained by coaches Francesco Pardini the duo formed by Serino and Kobe will try to learn as much as possible from the Italian champion, in theoretical and practical lessons in which the whole community is obviously invited to actively participate, both by encouraging the students and by giving further advice during the actual matches.

From newbies to players capable of managing in the dense jungle of competitive online. The stated objective of Via Vittoria Multiplayer.it Edition new format debuting Thursday 22nd at 2pm on the Twitch channel, it's easy to say.

Serino and Kobe, gym leaders of tomorrow

Via Vittoria Multiplayer.it Edition will keep our two students and their pretentious coach busy for at least four appointments, one a week. The first lesson, on Thursday the 22nd, will be almost purely theoretical and will allow Serino, Kobe and all the spectators to have a general understanding of the mechanisms that determine the evolution of competitive battles in the Pokémon series.

From the next appointments, however, we will move on to practice, with a series of battles which, we are certain, will reserve resounding defeats for the very determined pair of aspiring coaches.

“The group is motivated, is preparing well and can't wait to get on the field”, these are the first statements from coach Pardini who immediately wanted to make things clear. “Serino has great experience with video games, Kobe up until the Ruby and Sapphire generation has spent countless hours with the Pokémon saga. The starting material is there, but with me they will have to work hard and sweat.”

The team's debut will take place very soon. The appointment with Via Vittoria on Multiplayer.it is scheduled for Thursday 22nd at 2pmthere we will find out if there is hope for coach Pardini to amalgamate the gym leaders of tomorrow.