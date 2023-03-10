Value represents a greater loss compared to the net loss of R$ 297 million in 2021; balance sheet was released this Thursday (9.mar)

A Viaold Via Varejo, had a net loss (with deductions) of BRL 342 million in 2022. The value represents a loss 15% higher compared to the previous year, when the company recorded a net loss of R$ 297 million. The company released its financial statement for the 4th quarter this Thursday. Here’s the full (1 MB).

Via is a retailer that manages other brands such as Bahia Houses, Pointformer Pontofrio, and extra.com.

A The corporation’s net revenue closed at R$ 30.9 billion. The variation compared to 2021 was practically 0%. The exact net income figures are as follows:

2021 – BRL 30,899,000,000;

2022 –R$ 30,898,000,000.

Via’s total cash (money that the company retains) closed at BRL 6.2 billion in 2022. Last year, it had BRL 500 million more: it was BRL 6.7 billion.

Adjusted Ebitda – earnings before expenses with taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation – was R$ 2.4 billion. In the previous year, it was 74.1% lower: R$ 1.4 billion.

In 2022, Via opened 63 stores and closed operations in another 21. The opening balance was 42. In total, the corporation has 1,133 units spread across Brazil.

4th trimester

The period from October to December 2022 brought a loss of BRL 163 million to Via. The amount was even lower than the loss also recorded in the previous quarter (R$ 135 million).

The company made a profit only in the 1st half of the year:

1st trimester – BRL 18 million;

2nd trimester – BRL 6 million.

The other indices during the 4th quarter were as follows: