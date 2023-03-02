China’s tentacles are spreading across South America, as evidenced by the deployment of a space station in the Argentine province of Neuquén, a structure that the United States suspects has military objectives, and the free trade agreement being crafted with Uruguay.

However, the Americas have another strategic point through which Beijing tries to undermine American global influence: the Caribbean. A report by the US House Committee on Foreign Relations found that Caribbean trade with China increased from US$1 billion to US$8 billion a year between 2002 and 2019.

In addition, Chinese investments in the Caribbean occur in several areas, such as agriculture, industry, mining, tourism and technology, but mainly in energy and infrastructure, areas in which it invested more than US$ 7 billion from 2005 to 2020. Ten Caribbean countries participate in the New Silk Road, China’s infrastructure investment project around the world.

Among the Chinese projects for the region are a deep water port in the Bahamas, a US$ 3 billion project being built 88 kilometers off the American coast, and a US$ 6 billion industrial park in Jamaica.

The partnership extends to soft power: the Caribbean countries have ten of the 45 branches in Latin America and the Caribbean of the Confucius Institute, aimed at spreading Chinese culture.

In the security area, China donated military or policing equipment to Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, and participated in the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti between 2004 and 2012.

As Beijing does not usually do anything without ulterior motives, the question remains: why does the second largest economy in the world invest in one of the poorest regions on the planet?

The first point is ideological, since China has historical links with the communist regime of Cuba, the first government in the region to diplomatically recognize the People’s Republic of China, although during the Cold War this relationship was never very intense due to the rupture between Beijing and the Soviet Union, then Castroism’s main ally.

Today, Cuba receives Chinese investments in areas such as telecommunications, energy and mining, and the dictatorships maintain a relationship based on sharing communist ideals.

“Cuba is highly dependent on China and continued economic challenges resulted in the renegotiation of an estimated $4 billion debt owed to China in 2011 and another restructuring in 2015,” the US House report noted.

The second point is the greater facility to influence local governments compared to other regions.

“In contrast to the larger nations of South America, the small sizes of Caribbean states and the more limited capabilities of their governments have created greater opportunities for China and its companies to influence government and business elites through large projects and, in the process, , gain an influence [política] significant,” said Evan Ellis, professor and researcher on Latin America at the Institute for Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, in a recent article published by the Infobae website.

Siege of Taiwan

A central concern is to increase the isolation of Taiwan, an island that has had an autonomous government since 1949, but which Beijing considers part of its territory and plans to incorporate.

Of the 14 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, five are located in the Caribbean: Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Haiti and Belize.

Beijing’s idea is to use political and economic power to pressure the governments of these countries to stop recognizing Taipei.

“In the Caribbean, Haiti may be vulnerable to the change in recognition, as key politicians who would replace President Ariel Henry in the event of a democratic transition have expressed interest in doing business with China,” Ellis said.

In 2018, after Chinese pressure, the Dominican Republic stopped recognizing Taiwan, repeating what Panama had done the previous year. The Dominican Republic pointed out at the time in a statement that it “recognizes that there is only one China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory” and that the establishment of diplomatic ties with Beijing would be “extraordinarily positive for the future of our country”.

In 2021, Guyana ended negotiations for a trade agreement with the Taiwanese also due to Chinese pressure.

However, Chinese political ambitions in the Caribbean seem to go beyond the question of Taiwan and would also aim to wear down the West.

In 2021, when Barbados cut ties with the British crown, the then chairman of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (and now security minister), Tom Tugendhat, stated that “China has used infrastructure investments and diplomacy over debt [externa] as a means of control” in the Caribbean country and in other nations.

“Some islands seem to be close to exchanging a symbolic queen in Windsor for a real and demanding emperor in Beijing”, shot Tugendhat at the time.

For Evan Ellis, the United States needs to review its policies towards the Caribbean, preaching with more emphasis the ideals of “democracy, an economy dominated by the private sector, the rule of law and the protection of individual rights” not only for the good of these countries, but for American survival itself.

“In the event of a war between the United States and the Chinese, China’s commercial presence, port operations and its economic base influence in the Caribbean could take on additional importance, presenting opportunities for Chinese intelligence services or military units to observe and disrupt deployment and maintenance operations [de forças militares] centered in Asia, or even carry out operations to enter and/or attack the mainland of the United States”, warned the researcher.