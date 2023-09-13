In addition to the return of the phrase “Total dedication to you”, the retailer’s shares will also have a new name

Via announced on Tuesday night (September 12, 2023) that it had changed its corporate name to Grupo Casas Bahia SA. In addition, the company also resumed its traditional slogan: “Total dedication to you”.

Due to the change in the company’s name, the group also informed that from the trading session on September 20, 2023, it will also change the code of the share traded on the stock exchange, from VIIA3 to BHIA3. Here’s the complete (PDF – 259 kB)

The Company emphasizes that its new positioning, new corporate signature and also change of ticker for BHIA3, aims to reinforce the company’s strategy of “focus on the DNA of its main banner, rescuing the history of good results in the categories core”in which they are “specialists and recognized as a shopping destination”.

The Extra.com, Bartira and Ponto brands are also part of the group.

On Tuesday (September 5), Via announced that it registered with the CVM (Securities Commission) a total of 778,649,283 new shares. The total amount of the offer is R$981,098,096.58, based on the closing share price on September 4, 2023, which was R$1.26.