



Dossieraggi, Borghi (Iv): “Respect the hierarchy of powers and go for the corruption sweep”

“We are at the pernicious consequences of the 30-year war between politics and the judiciary, with the breakdown of the balance between the two powers triggered in the early 1990s. A season that must be closed, by abolishing a law worthy of the GDR such as the so-called “spazzacorrotti” which ancillarily keeps Parliament on the leash of other powers, returning to having the legislator free and protected from political attacks or persecutors of other powers of the State as the Constituent Assembly thought in 1948, and reforming justice by putting citizens at the centre”. says Enrico Borghi, senator of the Democratic Party and member of Copasir, on the dossier case.

For Borghi it is necessary “full, absolute respect for the constitutional hierarchies. Sovereignty belongs to the people, who exercise it in the forms and within the established limits. And Parliament is the place of popular sovereignty. There is the primacy of politics over other powers, to guarantee the freedoms and rights of all. And the powers of the State must respect this hierarchy, which arises from the popular vote and is exercised in Parliament. Anyone who thinks of subverting it is outside the Constitution”.

Dossieraggi, Colosimo (FdI): “A murky affair, someone wants a weak policy”

“The dossier is an aberration that must be fought with all the legal tools available, and I believe that the response from the Prosecutor of Perugia has been and will be quick and effective on this”. Chiara Colosimo, president of the Anti-Mafia and FdI deputy, told the ‘Giornale’ on the dossier case. “The state is strong when it is capable of putting in place the necessary tools to defend themselves from possible distortions, as the national prosecutor Giovanni Melillo has shown that he is able to do in this case. Transparency and truth, then, are the two fundamental principles that accompany my way of seeing and interpreting politics. I think we have to start from here “, she explains.

“Where there is power there is usually great pressure and interest. Perhaps someone would benefit from a weak policy, but we are demonstrating with facts that none of us will ever, ever bow to blackmail or compromises “, underlines among other things Colosimo, who declared al Foglio, Il Fatto Quotidiano reports today that reporting to voters unpresentable candidates, suspects or convicts, is “anti-mafia curtain raiser”. Words which, according to the Fact, open up the possibility of “disarming the anti-mafia”.

