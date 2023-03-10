SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Retailer Via, owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto chains, is expected to open between 5 and 10 stores this year, maintaining the strategy of holding back the pace of opening new points, said the company’s president, Roberto Fulcherberguer, in conference with analysts this Friday.

According to him, the potential for opening stores in the year would be between 60 and 80.

(By Andre Romani)

