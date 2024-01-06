Yellow via Poma, Mario Vanacore: Enough slander, I only saw Simonetta when she was dead”

“The only time I saw Simonetta Cesaroni she was dead.” This was stated in an interview with 'Stampa' by Mario Vanacore, who ended up in the media's sights after a police report indicated him as the possible perpetrator of the crime in Via Poma. The man, now 64 years old, owner of a company in Turin, complains that “they are angry with my family”, hypothesizing attacks perhaps by “someone we have also sued”. Vanacore explains that he filed a complaint in the spring for “slander and defamation. I was tired of being indicated as responsible for the crime in Via Poma”. The son of the doorman in Via Poma claims on 7 August 1990 that he “arrived in Rome by chance. And I was present when we found the girl”.

As for the time of the murder, he explains that “I had lunch with my dad and my stepmother and went to sleep. We got up around 5pm. We went to the pharmacy, to the tobacconist, to other places.” With his father, he adds, “it wasn't like we were always together. Then we had dinner and he went to sleep with Mr. Valle, who was elderly”. Afterwards “some people arrived and knocked on the door and asked us if we could go and look for the girl in the office”, and this was followed by the discovery of corpse of Simonetta Cesaroni. But he explains, “I had never seen her before”. Vanacore then says that he believes in a possible involvement of the secret services but without providing supporting elements.

As for his telephone diary which appears to be among the objects found in that office, it actually “belonged to my father. It was found, they say, by Simonetta's father among his daughter's personal effects and returned to the police station. Strangely – he concludes – of that diary there is no trace among the finds. Disappeared.”

