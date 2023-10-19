Via Poma. An Italian mystery: the documentary on the crime broadcast on Rai 2

On 7 August 1990, a twenty-year-old Roman girl, Simonetta Cesaroni, was killed with 29 stab wounds in the office of the youth hostels where she worked as an accountant. Office which was located right in via Poma, in the center of Rome. In a few days the story escalated dramatically, becoming, even today, one of the most followed crime novels in Italy. The reason is simple: in these 33 years the murder of Simonetta Cesaroni has encompassed everything and the opposite of everything. Certain culprits who were not guilty like the goalkeeper Pietrino Vanacore, errors in the investigations, a long trial in three levels of judgment and clear misdirections. A mystery that still has no solution or end. Below are all the previews of the documentary Via Poma. An Italian mystery broadcast on Rai 2 this evening, 19 October 2023.

Previews

The one in via Poma has thus become a mystery, or rather an Italian mystery. And this is precisely the title chosen by the authors Giacomo Galanti and Leonardo Meuti for the documentary, produced by Gedi Digital in collaboration with Rai Documentari, which was born from Giacomo Galanti’s podcast “Le ombre di via Poma”, available on RaiPlay Sound. With the main narration entrusted to the deputy director of Repubblica, Carlo Bonini, and contributions, among others, by Corrado Augias and Franca Leosini.

A documentary, broadcast this evening, Thursday 19 October at 9.20pm on Rai 2, which in addition to telling the story that has ended up in newspapers and on TV all these years, tells the story behind the scenes of the case. There is in fact a dimension never explored in the crime in Via Poma where dark characters move who have not told everything they knew. Or that they have even always lied.

In this sense, two unpublished testimonies given by people who have never spoken before will be decisive. The first is that of a former employee of the Youth Hostels, the same association for which Simonetta Cesaroni worked and in whose regional headquarters she was killed. Some important details emerge from her words which make us look at the crime in a different way and indicate a path never followed by investigators, or only touched on. The second is that of a resident of the neighborhood where the murder was committed who, on the afternoon of August 7, 1990, had a strange encounter that could be linked to the crime.

The idea for the documentary was born after Giacomo Galanti’s podcast series “Le ombre di via Poma” where some obscure points of the story that had never been analyzed before were already lined up. Since then, it was 2021, the case was reopened by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office – following a complaint from the Cesaroni family – and the Anti-Mafia Commission also opened an investigation. Because in this crime more than one element suggests that even someone important, who had the power to mislead or pollute, moved to hide the truth even today.

In Via Poma. An Italian mystery thus seeks to delve into the unsaid and understand what went wrong in these 33 years of investigations. Because almost everyone knows that there were three major suspects for the murder of Simonetta Cesaroni, who later turned out to be innocent. Immediately the doorman of the building, Pietrino Vanacore. Then the young Federico Valle and, 20 years after the fact, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Raniero Busco. But few people know about the rubber wall made of lies, half-truths and misdirections erected around that building and that office to prevent anyone from knowing what really happened on 7 August 1990. The perpetrators returned to the scene of the crime, in via Poma, and in the Tuscolano neighborhood where Simonetta lived. And they tried to reconstruct the story through interviews with some of the protagonists of the case. However, many are missing. Some because they are dead, others because they don’t want to talk. After 33 years, the crime in Via Poma is still scary.