SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Via reported a net loss of 297 million reais in the first quarter of this year, after a profit of 18 million reais in the same period last year, the company said in its earnings report on Thursday.

The retailer, owner of brands such as Casas Bahia, recorded adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 675 million reais in the first three months of the year, a positive variation of 0.2% in the annual comparison. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 9.2%, against 9.1% a year earlier.

Gross revenue grew 0.9% in the period, to 8.8 billion reais, with sales in physical stores up 10.3%, while online, including marketplace, there was a 12% drop.

Via’s selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.2% year-on-year to 1.75 billion reais, due to an increase in the loan loss allowance and operational deleveraging in the period, the company said.

The financial result again weighed on profit, having worsened 93.2% annually, to 827 million reais, in the face of the increase in the Selic rate in the period and greater discount of credit card receivables, according to Via.

The retailer closed the first quarter with 1,129 physical stores in operation, after closing four stores in the period.

(By André Romani and Patricia Vilas Boas)