SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -Retailer Via, owner of the Ponto and Casas Bahia brands, recorded a net loss of 163 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2022, reversing a profit of 29 million reais in the same period of the previous year, again pressured by the result financial, while gross revenue rose 9%, informed the company this Thursday.

Retailers in general have been facing difficulties in making a profit in Brazil, since the Selic level weighs on the financial result and in the face of lower consumer demand given the impacts of interest rates and inflation.

Via said that, given a scenario of inflation and deterioration in demand and credit last year, 2023 will be based on “efficiency, profitability and cash discipline”.

The company recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted was 629 million from October to the end of December, against a positive result of 641 million reais a year earlier. Adjusted Ebtida margin dropped from 7.9% to 7.1%.

Sales measured by gross revenue grew 9% in the period, to 10.4 billion reais, supported by the performance in physical stores, which grew 18.2%. In online, direct sales fell by 3.6%, while the marketplace –platform for sales of products by third parties– showed practically stable sales measured by the GMV concept.

“In the fourth quarter of 2022, we observed resilience in the 1P operation (company sale to the consumer, not considering the marketplace), strengthened by the performance of stores – current and new – and penetration of financial services, a reflection of the strong role of omnichannel,” he said. the Way.

General, selling and administrative expenses increased 23.8% in the quarter year-on-year, a result attributed by the company to “operating deleveraging, despite the 9% growth in gross revenue”. Via also cited a lower level of expenses in the same period of 2021 for tax credit recoveries, which affects the comparison.

The financial result was negative at 641 million reais in the quarter, a worsening of 46.3% in the annual comparison.

Via, whose results in recent quarters have been pressured by expenses related to labor lawsuits, projects for this year an impact of between 600 million reais and 700 million reais from these lawsuits on its cash. In the result, the effects should be in the order of 500 million reais to 600 million reais, he said. The company closed 2022 with impacts smaller than the floor of the ranges initially planned.

The company saw one of its biggest competitors, Americanas, enter into judicial recovery at the beginning of the year after revealing an accounting breach. The effects of the rival’s crisis on retail are still unclear, since, on the one hand, it opens up opportunities to gain market share, but, on the other hand, it can impact common suppliers and the demand for credit.

Without naming names, Via said in the earnings report that “recently, the market has been able to observe that growth at any price is a saga that does not end well.”

(By André RomaniEditor by Alexandre Caverni)