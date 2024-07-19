Riomaggiore – “Today we are returning the Via dell’Amore to its rightful owner, the municipality of Riomaggiore. We wanted to dedicate today’s event to the workers who took care of the restoration of what is a true work of art”. This is what the commissioner ad acta for the work Giacomo Raul Giampedrone said on the sidelines of the signing of the end of the works that took place in front of the gates of the road dedicated to Cupid. (video by Daniele Izzo)

