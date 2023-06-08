Riomaggiore – To defend Love they immobilized the mountain. Like the giant Gulliver, she too is now whole bound, harnessed, bound. The sun’s rays reflect on the gray of the steel nets and dazzle. It is a necessary measure to prevent it from collapsing again. It is the way to bring back to life one of the most scenic paths on the planet, perhaps the most famous postcard of Liguria in the world. After almost 11 years the Via dell’Amore reopens between Riomaggiore and Manarola, in the Cinque Terre. Today there is actually the ribbon cutting of a small piece of 170 meters but it is the preview of the great total reopening of July 2024.

Riomaggiore, all ready for the ribbon cutting of the first stretch of Via dell’Amore



To explain what we are talking about to those who have never been there, we can tell it like this: on the one hand there is un rock slope overhanging the sea which at the highest points reaches 150 meters, like Scottish cliffs; under the open sea of ​​the Cinque Terre, always a little mysterious; in the middle, as if suspended in the void, this Via dell’Amore of just under a km (900 meters) which in the 1920s was born as a service for the railway tunnel construction site, then became the Strada Nuova to connect the two hamlets, finally “dell’Amore” after a journalist (Paolo Monelli) suggested calling it that given the habit of many couples to separate from it in the evening. It’s not bad to seclude yourself here: if there’s a place to fall in love, this is it. Yesterday like today. This open-air museum had only one problem Unesco World Heritage Site: fragility. After every rain, a piece of mountain detached putting at risk the army of tourists who over the years have discovered the magic by arriving en masse. Just an accident in 2012, which killed four unfortunate Australians (nothing serious), had forced the closure. It looked like the tombstone. «To reopen it – it was said – gigantic investments would be needed: you know how to make everything safe? Impossible…”. For a while, no one had this. Then Love worked wonders. The Region of Governor Toti has arrived, who is also the government commissioner here against hydrogeological instability, and he said “let’s do it”. A colossal challenge due to the difficulty of the construction site, the costs, the wind, the sea salt that corrodes the steel. For all. They were the Ministries, the Municipality, the 5 Terre Park are involved. Result? The construction site started just over a year ago and it flew by. For once, even the public has burned the tempo. Love can do everything, even this. Yesterday Il Secolo XIX took a look at the construction site – the part already completed and the one where work is still going on – and here too one can perceive the extraordinary nature of the technique, of the engineering solutions. Wrapping an entire mountain of nets and barriers sounds easy but it’s not.

TO Chief Noli, to quote another iconic and very fragile Ligurian massif, the stones have been coming down for years and every time the Aurelia underneath goes haywire. Here (crossing fingers) they did it by laying 26,000 m2 of steel mesh, 40,000 meters of anchors, 5,000 meters of rockfall barriers. A 110-metre gallery was also built (which lengthens the existing one). The railings are new, the sea side has been reinforced, the walkway is new. All done in concert with the Superintendence, all respecting the law of gravity of working suspended in the void, with rock climbers, helicopters, risks.

Now not even a stone is allowed to come down. «And even if it comes, i sensors scattered everywhere they would immediately raise the alarm» explained the technical manager of the yard, Gianfranco Daminato. Jokes like in 2012 with the Australians, in short, should never happen again. «Today the long work reaches a very important result – Governor Toti (rightly) rejoices – About a fifth of one of the most beautiful paths in the world sees the conclusion of the safety works after more than 10 years of closure. The timetable is fully respected, we can confirm the conclusion for the summer of 2024. It is a refined and complex intervention, which concerns a territory which, like many in Liguria, is as beautiful as it is delicate. One can only be very satisfied.”

Cost is cost eh. Beyond 20 million (the final count should be 23) invested by the Region and the Ministries of the Environment and Culture. About thirty workers are busy every day, many also on desks, in the studios. Behind the intervention there is a team of engineers (Mc Engineering), geologists (Geoeco, Vertical Geology), agronomists and architects (Ambiente spa) gathered in an Atp. Making the cliff safe required special attention for the path (maintained by the architects Ludovica Marinaro and Chiara Ambrosini). “Intervening in an area like this, in a park of enormous environmental value, was not easy: it is a great challenge won”, echoed the regional councilor Giampedrone.

Today the customary photo and tape, but for tourists this first stretch will reopen in early July, with limited numbers and by reservation. The Municipality has entrusted the management of the reservations to Costa Edutainment (the same managers of the Genoa Aquarium, so to speak) while the accompaniment is provided by the community cooperative of the Futurinsieme 5 Terre area. “The Municipality’s intention is to transform Via dell’Amore into an open-air museum,” says Mayor Fabrizia Pecunia.