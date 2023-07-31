“I consider ‘the Silk Road’ a mistake which has not brought us any benefit or commercial advantage”. This was stated by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, a guest at ‘PiazzAsiago’, answering a question on the reply of the Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman to his criticisms of the Silk Road. “The interest is there when the thing can be seen, the interest is there when there is reciprocity and a common advantage” he adds.

Read also

MIGRANTS

We need to “fight smugglers like the mafia, the ‘Ndrangheta, the Camorra, while we sometimes seem to justify them”. “The biggest battle is this”, continues the defense minister. “The Navy, the Gdf, the Coast Guard if there is a ship in danger, they have the obligation to save it, there is no need to change the rules” he adds. “There isn’t a single person who could have been saved and hasn’t been saved”, he continued, explaining that the “drama is that there are thousands of people who couldn’t be saved because they ended up in the hands of traffickers”.

“Africa has over 50% of mineral resources, over 50% of water resources and 50% of arable land: it is a rich continent populated by the poor. A West that looks to the future is a West that seeks to help populations who live there to extract the riches they have”, he says, adding that “the attitude that the government is trying to sow is this new attitude”.

NIGER

“The situation is still evolving” explains Crosetto, answering a question about Niger and adding that what happened is “an example of how unstable Africa is”. “There were no particular hints,” with respect to what happened, he went on to add, “except that they are very unstable nations.” “The Western task is not to add fuel, but to throw water on the fire. Everything is needed except another war involving multiple nations,” he says. “An intervention made by white Europeans to affect something internally would risk having explosive effects,” he says. “You walk on eggshells and for each act you have to evaluate the effects three times – he continues -. It’s okay to keep the European contingents to prevent it from exploding and becoming a bloody war, but it’s time to think”. According to Crosetto the situation is “recoverable without too harsh interventions, also because it is an anomalous coup d’état”.

UKRAINE

“Accelerate peace and the next step to peace will be (Ukraine’s ed.) entry into the EU” says Crosetto, answering a question on Ukraine’s entry into the EU and adding that it is an issue “that can be one of the arguments to arrive more easily at the construction of a peace table”.