The Silver Way It is one of the great roads in Spain, and it is old roman road that linked Astorga (Asturica Augusta) with Mérida (Augusta Emerita). Two millennia later, this route has been used to build the N-630 and the A-66, two huge roads that connect Oviedo and Gijón with the city of Seville. Today more than 800 kilometers of the route to be able to make a Unforgettable motorcycle route.

It crosses nothing more and nothing less than four autonomous communities (Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla y León and the Principality of Asturias) and seven provinces, which makes it one of the longest in all of Spain. The intrepid and adventurous who get on the motorcycle ready to cross the Iberian Peninsula from south to north They will cross very different landscapes and discover impressive places, all while giving free rein to their passion: two wheels.

Vía de la Plata (Part one): Andalusia and Extremadura

From the starting point, the city of Seville, the 106 kilometers are traveled until reaching the town of Montemolín in Badajoz. Of course, you can take a alternative route of 224 kilometers to get to the town where you will cross municipalities like Carmona or some of the most incredible points of the Sierra Norte of Seville, like the Huéznar Waterfalls. The olive fields characterize this area of ​​the landscape before entering the autonomous community of Extremadura.

A biker on the road. iStock

After arriving in Montemolín, It is time to continue the route north. The Beach Way extends 382 kilometers in Extremadura and passes through towns such as Calzadilla de los Barros, Zafra, Villafranca de los Barros or Casar de Cáceres, as well as two cities declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO: Merida and Cáceres. In addition, you can always detour a few kilometers to leave the pastures behind and enter extraordinary natural environments such as the Monfragüe Natural Park or the Garganta de los Infiernos Natural Reserve.

Vía de la Plata (Part two): Castilla y León and Asturias

Once past the municipality of Baños de Montemayor, the Vía de la Plata enters Castilla y León for 376 kilometers, along which you pass through towns as incredible as Béjar, Guijuelo, Benavente or La Bañeza, as well as cities as incredible as Zamora and León, that have an architectural heritage of incalculable value. In addition to the plateau places, You also cross natural environments as splendid as the Sierra de Francia.





Lastly, in the 200 kilometers that separate the province of León from Gijón, the landscape changes radically: the valleys full of lush vegetation and the mountain passes dominate the entire route. As you pass towns like Mieres or Lena, and until the coastal city is reached, motorcyclists enjoy an impressive environment while remembering the wonderful trip along the Vía de la Plata that they have lived. Furthermore, in the route website You can find recommendations for both the itinerary and information about his biker passport.