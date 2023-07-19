Via D’Amelio massacre, storm over Meloni for the “no” to the torchlight vigil: sometimes, however, in politics you need to make courageous decisions

The premier, Giorgia Meloni, should go today to the torchlight anti-mafia, in Palermo. It would be a political mistake to hand over the exploitation of memory of Borsellino to the bearded, former magistrate, shod, M5S Senator. And also to former colleagues, who did not like, euphemism, Dr. Paolo, nor a Schlein and the mustachioed executioner Sandrone I rotate.

READ ALSO: Meloni: “Why won’t I be at Borsellino’s torchlight vigil? Here’s the real reason”

The Sicilians, primarily those aligned against the bosses and discredited politicians, they would very much appreciate the presence of the young Presidentwho began to get involved in politics, supporting theanti-mafia activities of Borsellino and Falcone. In politics, sometimes decisions have to be made. Courageous, even if risky.

Subscribe to the newsletter

