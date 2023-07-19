Borsellino: the brother, “I can’t bury Paolo yet. Meloni was afraid to come here”

“Giorgia Meloni was afraid to come here, in via D’Amelio she was afraid of protests. But we have never had violent protests, at most we have taken the beatings”. So Salvatore Borsellino, Paolo’s brother, in via D’Amelio, as soon as the procession departed from the Falcone Tree arrived at the Tree of Peace. “How does Meloni reconcile his linking his political commitment to the will to react to the massacres – he added – with the utterances of Nordio who has chosen these very days to demonstrate his intention to demolish the anti-mafia legislation wanted by Paolo Borsellino and Giovanni Falcone. The mafia is the state-mafia that we must pursue, and this cannot be done if external competition is dismantled”.



“Our dead we cannot bury yet. I will be able to bury Paolo only when I can put his red agenda in his hands. They sacrificed him and our loved ones on the altar of an unholy negotiation. We will continue to seek justice.”

Massacre of Via d’Amelio, in Palermo the memory of Paolo Borsellino. Meloni does not participate in the torchlight vigil for safety reasons

It was the July 19, 1992 when in Via D’Amelio, Palermo, the judge Paolo Borsellino and five men of the escort were assassinated. The city remembers that terrible massacre today. The Prime Minister was present at the commemoration Giorgia Meloni which he however decided to do not participate in the torchlight procession for security reasons. The message from the Head of State also arrived today Sergio Mattarella: “The Republic bows to the memory of Paolo Borsellinoa magistrate of extraordinary value and courage, and of the men of his escort who died with him in the service of democratic institutions”. Melons to the microphones of the press he underlined that “the battle against the mafia” can still be wonunderlining what his government has already done, since the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro.

