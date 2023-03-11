Friday, March 10, 2023, 9:43 p.m.





Organized by the Youth Commission of the Superior Council of Brotherhoods, this year the general via crucis has had the Cristo del Refugio as its headline in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the creation of this Brotherhood. The church of San Esteban, temporary seat of Christ, on the occasion of the exhibition ‘La Madre del Verbo, la Murcia Mariana’, was the starting point this Friday afternoon of the transfer, which ran through the streets Acisclo Díaz, Maestro Alonso , Ángel Guirao, Jabonerías, Plaza José Esteve Mora, San Bartolomé, Sociedad, Puxmarina, Zarandona, Polo de Medina and Cardenal Belluga square. From there, the procession entered the Cathedral of Murcia, inside which the Way of the Cross was accompanied by the Orpheus Choir and by young representatives of all the Brotherhoods of Murcia. These carried the stations that come out on Holy Thursday night in the procession of Silence. Subsequently, the via crucis left on the way to the church of San Lorenzo Mártir, where the Choir waited for the Cristo del Refugio inside and interpreted the hymn of the Cristo del Refugio at the time of the entrance, concluding the event.

Diego Avilés Fernández, president of the Brotherhood of the Santísimo del Perdón.



Lenten Acts



Auroros in the Nazarene speech of Diego Avilés



With the singing of the Bell of Auroros Virgen del Rosario del Rincón de Seca, the last event of the program of events organized by the Association of Murcian Nazarenes for Lent began yesterday, in which Diego Avilés Fernández, president of the Brotherhood of the Santísimo del Perdón, was in charge of pronouncing the Easter proclamation of this association. The event began at 8:00 p.m. in the García Alix cultural center, in the San Antolín neighborhood, and after the town crier’s speech, the awards that the Murcian Nazarenes have awarded this year were handed out. The Nazarena of the Year 2023 award went to María Concepción Pacheco Martín, while the diplomas of honorary members went to Silvia Almarcha, Manuel Navarro, Pilar Benito, and Fernando López. There were special mentions for Mª Dolores Giménez, Fuensanta Clemente, and Rosa Dólera. The Bell of Auroros Virgen del Rosario de las Torres de Cotillas, closed the act of this year.

Monteagudo



The chronicler Antonio Botías, town crier



The Brotherhood of Cristo del Calvario de Monteagudo has named the collaborator of LA VERDAD and official chronicler of Murcia, Antonio Botías, a crier for Holy Week 2023. The distinction is based on the work carried out by the journalist in defense of Murcian culture and traditions and his relationship with the district, where he already played the role of troubadour. The proclamation will be on March 18 at 7:00 p.m.