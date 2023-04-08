The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, took issue with the content of the texts of the Via Crucis which tonight includes a meditation by a Russian and a Ukrainian boy at the tenth station. The first will say that he lost his brother in the war and that he has no more news of his father or grandfather called to the front. But, Yurash pointed out on Twitter, “he will forget to mention that his relatives came to Ukraine to kill not only the father of a Ukrainian boy, but his whole family and not vice versa.” The ambassador then specified that he had learned the news of the two boys’ intervention only from the media.