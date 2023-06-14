He “The Box Challenge” is an exciting competition that has become a benchmark on television in Colombia that captivates audiences of all ages and provides a show full of action, strong emotions and a dose of inspiration to face challenges in everyday life. Check out all the details about this popular Colombian phenomenon below.

Watch HERE “The Box Challenge” Chapter 55

In this section, you will be able to see the last episode of “The Box”, but first take a look at the trailer.

What is “The Box Challenge”?

“The Box Challenge” is a program with a competition format in Colombia that tests the physical, mental and emotional abilities of the participants. In this challenge, contestants face a series of tests and obstacles in a challenging and unique environment, with the goal of pushing their limits and becoming the ultimate winner.

Who are the participants?

Alpha team:

Sensei

rappel

Bogdan (eliminated)

JP (eliminated)

Byron

cifuentes

Daniela

valerie

push away

Mackarthur (eliminated).

Beta Team:

Ricky

Yan

Squire

Sarah (eliminated)

Juli

Maryam (eliminated)

Kate (eliminated).

Gamma Team:

Black (eliminated)

Matthew (eliminated)

Ivan

kaboom

Mai

Skinny

Saskya (eliminated)

Gem (removed)

Guajira.

What time do you broadcast episode 55?

Chapter 55 of “The Box Challenge” 2023 will air this Monday June 12 at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. Remember that you can also enjoy this program by downloading the application snail play.

