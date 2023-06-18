The “Desafío the box” has become one of the most exciting competitions on Colombian television, which engages all the followers of the reality show participants. Action, romances, dramas and eliminations are the situations that are experienced daily starting at 8:00 pm. In this note, find out all the details of this popular Colombian program.

“Challenge the box” LIVE: preview of chapter 59

What is “The Box Challenge”?

“The Box Challenge”is a reality show with a competition format inColombiathat tests the physical, mental and emotional abilities of the participants. In it, the contestants face a series of tests and obstacles in a challenging and unique environment, with the aim of exceeding their limits and becoming the final winner.

Who are the participants?

alpha team beta team Sensei Juli Ricky Squire Byron rappel cifuentes Sarah Daniela Mai Skinny Yan push away valerie

“The Box Challenge”: At what time and where do they broadcast the episodes?

The chapters of “Desafío the box” 2023 are broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:00 p.m.(Colombian time) via TV snail. In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the applicationsnail play.

“The Box Challenge”: relive chapter 58

Clicking HERE You will be able to see the previous chapter of the Colombian reality show again.

