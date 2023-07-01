The “Desafío the box” has become one of the most exciting competitions on Colombian television, which engages all the followers of the reality show participants. Action, romances, dramas and eliminations are the situations that are experienced daily starting at 8:00 pm In this note, you will be able to review all the details of this popular Colombian program that little by little is nearing its end.

YOU CAN SEE: Youth in Action 2023: when can I collect the third installment of Social Prosperity payments?

Watch HERE the preview of Chapter 66 of “The Box Challenge”

Who are the participants?

alpha team beta team Sensei Yan Ricky Squire Byron rappel kaboom Sarah Cifuentes (sentenced) Guajira (sentenced) Skinny Mai push away Juli

YOU CAN SEE: Do you want to access social programs? LINK to check your Sisbén score

“The Box Challenge”:What time and where do they broadcast the episodes?

The chapters of “Desafío the box” 2023 are broadcastMonday through Friday at 8:00 p.m.(Colombian time) through the signal ofTV snail.In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the applicationsnail play.

“The Box Challenge”: relive chapter 66

soon, doing CLICK HEREyou will be able to see the previous chapter of the Colombian reality show again.

#Vía #Caracol #quotboxing #challengequot #chapter #LIVE #today #June #Cifuentes #sentenced