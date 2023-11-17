Many regrets and some regrets, especially the hope that Fiorello with ‘Viva Rai2!’ can return to via Asiago. Most of the venues in the historic Roman neighborhood a few steps from the Rai in Viale Mazzini agree on a turnaround for the great showman in that enclave where the successful morning show was born. There is no doubt about the Caffetteria Montello, where Fiorello had breakfast every morning with a double coffee and a wholemeal croissant. “Fiorello brought joy with his band, I’m sorry I won’t see him again – the bartender Giancarlo told Adnkronos -. Now everything is back to how it was before, there is a certain melancholy… Unfortunately it is a neighborhood populated by elderly and somewhat sad people. But the presence of Fiorello with his program is better than creating, for example, a general market in the spaces. However you write it – he adds -. We are waiting for him.”

Alessio, manager of ‘Mi garba il Caffè’ in via Oslavia added: “We too are sorry that the program no longer goes live from our neighbourhood. There was life, it was a neighborhood populated not only by curious people, but also by people who organized themselves to come to Rome from all over Italy for this occasion. We had fun, we started the day in good spirits. But I understand the discontent and discomfort of those who lived in front of the glass. Perhaps the buzz, the rehearsals, the incessant noises would have annoyed me too – he continued -. I hope that Fiorello with his band returns to bring back some movement and life and maybe I’ll wait for him for a coffee”. There are few voices against it. From the Bar Tiberti a simple comment arises: “Honestly, when Fiorello left us, I didn’t cry.”