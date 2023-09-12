A project that of Grosseto which had created a lot of controversy and which now, after the approval of the prefecture, led by the prefect Paola Berardino, wife of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, has become reality





National Pacification Road from which they branch off via Almirante and via Berlinguer. A project that of Grosseto which had created much controversy and which now, after the approval of the prefecture, led by the prefect Paola Berardino, wife of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, has become reality. Firenze.repubblica.it writes it, taken from Dagospia.

She could have just been the prefect of Grosseto to block the process that led to the approval, yesterday, of the new name of the three streets. In fact, after the centre-right municipal council had rejected the opposition’s latest assault to block the project in early August, it was Berardino who had to say the last word on the naming.

The Institute of Homeland History had also expressed a negative opinion on the naming Tuscany, but this didn’t stop the prefect. For the Tuscan Democratic Party, Emiliano Fossi and Marco Simiani accuse the prefect “of having no sensitivity. Pacification is not imposed with toponymy but with respect for all political positions and not forgetting the tragic facts caused by Nazi and fascist violence”.

A choir to which is also added the regional councilor for work and, in particular, for the culture of memory, Alessandra Nardini: “With the Prefecture’s approval, the outrageous plan of the majority of the Grosseto administration comes to fruition, the cancellation of historical responsibilities passed off as national pacification. It is a dangerous choice, which sends an unacceptable message – explains Nardini – that is that they were all the same, those who opposed Nazi-fascism and those who, instead, supported it and were part of that regime of oppression and death. It’s not pacification, it’s equalization.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

