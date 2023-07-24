Vía Ágora has thought twice. On the 5th, the real estate developer signed Mariano Fuentes, former Madrid City Councilor for Town Planning, as director of investor relations. It happened just 18 days after he abandoned his public activity due to the electoral disaster of Ciudadanos, which did not achieve any representation in the municipal elections. The opposition then denounced a “flagrant incompatibility” and a “new shameful case of revolving doors”, since the exedil had ceded five municipal plots to Vía Ágora just nine days before leaving office. The firm announces this Monday that it has “agreed” with Fuentes “not to continue with his appointment”, an incorporation that was to materialize in September.

In a statement, the corporation indicates that it presented the exedil “a job offer that was subject to compliance with the feasibility conditions for its formalization.” And he adds: “Within the verification process, Vía Ágora has carried out the analysis of compliance with the obligations and conditions of viability.” Specifically, in relation “to its regime of incompatibilities.” The surprising conclusion of these inquiries, which the firm says it did not carry out before announcing the signing, is that Fuentes “is affected by temporary restrictions of an administrative nature.” Consequently, the real estate developer “has considered that it is not appropriate to go ahead with the appointment.”

The company tacitly acknowledges that, if consummated, the hiring of Fuentes would have breached the regulations against revolving doors. This script twist in the case occurs shortly after the ex-politician published a forum in Idealista, a portal with great prestige in the sector, entitled The importance of urban development before general elections: the case of Rivas-Vaciamadrid. In it, he attacks the decision of the City Council of this Madrid municipality to paralyze the granting of licenses for a new plant for two years until it can guarantee rights such as public health and education to the residents of future developments.

In the opinion of Fuentes, who uses a tone far from corporate correctness, “the population hit” suffered in Rivas “has always occurred under the same political sign, that of the left, now greener, more sustainable, woke and with the sound of a batucada but, after all, generating an urban development modeled on that of other municipalities governed by other political parties contrary to the hegemonic one” in this municipality.

In the aforementioned platform, the former councilor slips that the decision to freeze the licenses, taken by the then mayor of Izquierda Unida Pedro del Cura, had a political intent: “The prices of second-hand housing purchases have grown meteorically, but hey, that’s not a problem, if the one who was from Rivas continues to be, what has been achieved is that the arrival of young families good of Madrid city has drastically slowed down and with it its possible neoliberal vote”.

shadows of patronage

Eduardo Rubiño, deputy spokesman for Más Madrid in the City Council, has celebrated this reversal. “It is of democratic decency that this revolving door is not consumed. That’s good, impunity for privileges and clientelism is over,” says Rubiño, for whom it is “logical” that, “after the scandal, the company does not want to be stained by the lack of ethics of the former delegate, who was going to incur in a manifest incompatibility”. The spokesman for Más Madrid has asked José Luis Martínez Almeida “what he has to say now about the withdrawal of the offer from Vía Ágora to Fuentes”. The councilor defended the transfer just a few weeks ago, alleging Fuentes’ right to “join professional life.”

Más Madrid announced that it would denounce the hiring of Fuentes to the Prosecutor’s Office, since in three different laws it is stated that at least two years must elapse from the time a high-ranking official leaves his post until he can sign for companies in areas that were under his jurisdiction. Rubiño has declared today that finally “it has not been necessary to take any legal step, because the irregularity was so evident that the simple announcement” that they were going to do it “has been enough for them to back down.” And the spokesman adds: “Fuentes could not in any way work in companies affected by decisions that he himself had made. The former delegate’s career has always gone hand in hand with Vía Ágora, legislating and modifying the city’s urban planning for four years based on the interests of this group”.

The assignment of the five plots to Vía Ágora was part of a total of 25 that the Consistory put out to public tender to build and operate rental housing at a supposedly affordable price for 45 years, a period after which they will swell the municipal housing stock. The allocation of the plots took place in March, but it was not formalized until June 8. Nine days later, whoever was one of the deputy mayor’s trusted men, Begoña Villacís, left the Consistory. This technical engineer and rigger never signed the file, although he appeared in all the press releases as the ideologue of the operation. He carried out this procedure with his party partner Pepe Aniorte, current manager of the City Council Employment Agency.

“That day I was out of Spain and the process could not be stopped,” Fuentes justified himself with this newspaper. The exedil of Urbanism always maintained that there was no conflict of interest, precisely because he had drawn up an administrative firewall through Aniorte. The operation reveals the fondness of both towards business interests. The rental homes that Vía Ágora and the City Council advertised as affordable will not be so. The price established for the flats will be a maximum of three quarters of that set by the market. A relative discount only, since rents have risen over the last seven years in the capital by more than that 25%, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Any applicant for whom this supposed social income represents more than a quarter of their net income will be rejected. The conditions seem even more demanding than those of any bank. The mortgage effort rate set by most entities is around 35%. Vía Ágora has paid the City Council just over nine million euros for the transfer of land where it will build and make extremely small apartments profitable. A very attractive business, but perhaps not as advantageous as one would have expected from the affordable term.

