25 generators were purchased from the money collected in combination with financing from Ukraine Zending. On Friday, two, maybe even three buses will leave for the east. The first funds will be issued in Rivne, a city in northwestern Ukraine. “Part of it will be used there, part will go to Kiev and a generator on solar panels will go to a hospital in Kharkiv. That was their wish.”

A day later, the Dutch drive towards the border with Hungary where they hand over the resources to various church congregations. From there, the generators, power banks and blankets are distributed. “The most important thing is that the things end up in the right place. I’m glad we can do something.”