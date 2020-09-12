The country’s two big telecom companies Vodafone and Idea together have now become Vi. Several work-from-home plans were being offered by the operator even before and now another 100 GB high-speed data plan is being offered by Vi. The company added a new plan to the prepaid portfolio and it has also been listed on the official site.

Vi is now giving users the option to recharge with two work-from-home plans. According to the plan listing shared on My Vi, the Rs 351 work-from-home plan offers 56 days of validity to users. During this time, users are being offered a total of 100 GB high-speed data. It is getting double benefits as compared to the work-from-home plan of Rs 251 so far.

Users benefit in these circles

The new Rs 351 work-from-home plan offers several attractive benefits and customers will have to pay Rs 100 more for this. For those users who need more data, or who are working from home, a plan of Rs 351 is good. Currently, this prepaid plan is being offered only in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh circles.

Vodafone-Idea Now Vi

A plan of Rs 351 by Vi can be rolled out later in other circles. Now the brand is also changing plans with its new identity. Apart from this, new plans will be listed soon on third party recharge portals. Earlier too, users of both Vodafone-Idea had been receiving similar plans and the company was offering similar benefits.