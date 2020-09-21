Vodafone Idea has recently been rebranded as Vi. Vi seeks to retain its customers shifting to Airtel and Reliance Jio. However, the company has also claimed to have better network performance with the Vi brand. Just a few days ago, the telecom company announced to give ZEE5 premium membership free in many of its plans. Now the company is crediting 3GB free data to the account of its prepaid users. The validity of this free data is 3 days.Users who are being given 3 GB data benefit by Vi, it is completely random. That is why you may not have received this offer. In the report of Telecom Talk, it has been told that some users have given information about getting free 3 GB data in Vodafone account. Let us know that the users of many circles including MPCG, Gujarat and Mumbai have shared this information.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: comparison of plans of Rs 598 and Rs 599

According to the news, Vi recharging the Rs 49 All Rounder Pack is giving 3 GB free data. The Rs 49 Vi recharge pack comes with Rs 38 talk time, 100 MB data and 28 days validity. If you recharge the Rs 49 Vi recharge pack from the company’s website or mobile app, you will also get an additional 200MB of data. The company is also offering a 28-day validity add-on data pack at Rs 48, which offers 3 GB of data. But some users are currently getting this free offer.

Multiple Device Support: This work feature is coming soon in WhatsApp

According to the screenshot shared by Telecom Talk, the validity of free 3 GB data has been reduced to Rs 49 all round pack. Whereas the SMS sent by Vi states that this data is for 3 days. The all rounder pack comes with a validity of 28 days and may have increased the validity of the free data for this reason.

You can also get information about whether you have got 3 GB free data or not by going to Vi mobile app.