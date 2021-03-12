While, in recent weeks, the French rugby team has been on a more than positive dynamic – with two successes in the tournament against Italy and then Ireland -, the explosion, just before France-Scotland, of the anti-covid health bubble has put everyone on the back burner and about fifteen selected in solitary confinement. Internally, a number of players have questioned the real seriousness of the measures taken to avoid the pandemic and have made it known.

“Bernie the Crazy”

Faced with these public questions, with great evils the great means. Bernard Laporte, their president, very quickly reframed them as in the heyday of his legendary nickname, “Bernie le Dingue”: “What happens under the scrum, must stay in the scrum, Move around, there is nothing more to scratch. “ However, did they regain confidence in their coach, who was singled out as patient zero, before being exonerated by an internal investigation – and therefore necessarily very objective – of the French Rugby Federation?

Case to follow. Across the Channel, the tabloids, always fond of “French bashing”, have also taken pleasure in putting the ball back into the playing area, to the point that the selections of the British Isles, always very picky when they are ‘It acts of regulation, seized the ball with the jump. “Why were the Habs not declared the losers on the green carpet? ” we could hear, here and there. Answer: television rights, my dear Watson!

Antoine Dupont, bête noire of the perfidious Albion

Anyway, the soap opera around the health bubble proposed by the leaders of the French Federation could not have been more absurd. Between the “waffle-party” of some players on the Via del Corso, in Rome, the coach’s day trips to watch the son play at the Jean-Bouin stadium, but also this physical trainer, an unknown soldier, singled out in a first time by the Covid manager Serge Simon and finally this other anonymous player of the VII tricolor designated as guilty of all the evils, the bad rebounds did not stop. The “Waffle gate”, or waffle scandal, will go down in the annals of French rugby, just like the 1999 World Cup semi-final between France and New Zealand. But not for the same reasons.

But back to Saturday and this XV of France which will find on its way an England team in bad shape, with two defeats and only one victory. The XV de la Rose made this meeting “the test” of its ability to bounce back, by all means. Starting with the pre-match flattery against the young French guard. First targeted, Antoine Dupont, whom Ben Youngs, his alter ego in the fray, does not hesitate to designate as the “Best player in the world”. A ready target for the pack and three-quarters of this always “treacherous Albion”. John Mitchell, the defense coach, has already stapled to the blackboard his future victim and the method to stop him: “We’ll have to prevent him from running. “

How? ‘Or’ What ? Answer Saturday at Twickenham, late afternoon. In the meantime, the French, without however appearing absolute favorites, could, once is not customary, bring back a victory from English lands. A first since 2005. This mission seems moreover more accessible than ever with their typical team and if we remember the way in which the pledges of December, during the final of the Autumn Cup, had come close to the feat. facing Farrell, Vunipola, Itoje and co.